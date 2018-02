Feb 9 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE HAS GRANTED PLUS500SG PTE. LTD A COMMODITY BROKER‘S LICENCE IN SINGAPORE‍​

* ‍CBL WILL SUPPLEMENT CAPITAL MARKETS SERVICES LICENCE GRANTED TO PLUS500SG BY MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE IN DECEMBER 2017

* ‍CBL IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND IS VALID FOR ONE YEAR​