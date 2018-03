March 2 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* BLOCK TRADE - PLUS500 LTD - ‍RESULT OF PLACING OF 7,272,728 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN PLUS500​

* BLOCK TRADE - PLUS500 LTD - ‍FOUNDERS SOLD 7,272,728 ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF £11.00 PER SHARE RAISING AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £80.0 MILLION FOR FOUNDERS​

* BLOCK TRADE - PLUS500 LTD - ‍COMPANY IS NOT A PARTY TO PLACING AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING​