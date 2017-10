BRIEF-Plus500 ‍says ‍group is on track to exceed prior market expectations for 2017​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* ‍HY REVENUES $188.4M VERSUS $158.8M YEAR AGO ​

* HY ‍NET PROFIT $90.7M VERSUS $44.5M YEAR AGO ​

* ‍HY NEW CUSTOMERS 7 - SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OF 43% TO 31,671 IN Q2 2017 (Q1 2017: 22,210)​

* H1 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS INCREASED 8% TO 112,317 (H1 2016: 104,119)

* ‍CURRENT TRADING IN Q3 TO DATE HAS CONTINUED TO BE STRONG​

* ‍GROUP IS CURRENTLY ON TRACK TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED PRIOR MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017​

* ‍RESOLVED TO PAY 50% AS A CASH PAYMENT ($27.21 MILLION OR $0.2387 PER SHARE) AND 50% ($27.21 MILLION) BEING USED TO BUY BACK COMPANY‘S SHARES​

* ANNOUNCE AN ADDITIONAL SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO $27.21 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)