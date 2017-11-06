FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ply Gem reports Q3 earnings per share $0.40
Sections
Featured
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Top News
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Texas Shooting
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Column: Saudi purge takes kingdom into unpredictable era
Middle East
Column: Saudi purge takes kingdom into unpredictable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Ply Gem reports Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Ply Gem reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales $564.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $568.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ply Gem Holdings Inc - ‍expect Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $50 to $55 million​

* Ply Gem Holdings Inc - sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $235 to $240 million​

* Ply Gem Holdings - due to commodity cost headwinds associated with hurricanes Harvey and Irma, expect Q4 adjusted EBITDA in range of $50 to $55 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.