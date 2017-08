Aug 14 (Reuters) - Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc:

* Plymouth industrial reit reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $5.0 million versus $4.8 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO loss per share $0.67

* Q2 FFO loss per share $0.63

* Plymouth industrial reit inc - qtrly ffo was positively impacted by reduction in interest expense of $7.8 million