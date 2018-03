March 7 (Reuters) - PMPG POLSKIE MEDIA SA:

* FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULT TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO ONE-OFF EVENT

* ONE-OFF EVENT RELATES TO SETTLEMENT OF PURCHASE OF 501 SHARES IN ORLE PIORO SP. Z O.O. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)