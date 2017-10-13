FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pnc reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $2.16
October 13, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Pnc reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $2.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pnc

* Pnc reports third quarter 2017 net income of $1.1 billion, $2.16 diluted EPS

* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.11 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $2.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income grew $87 million, or 4 percent, to $2.3 billion​

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - ‍ net charge-offs declined to $106 million for Q3 compared with $110 million for Q2​

* PNC Financial Services - qtrly ‍provision for credit losses increased $32 million to $130 million and included $10 million related to hurricanes Harvey and Irma​

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - ‍loans grew $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $221.1 billion at September 30, 2017 compared with June 30, 2017​

* PNC Financial Services Group - ‍ pro forma fully phased-in basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was estimated 9.8 percent at both Sept 30, June 30

* PNC Financial Services Group - ‍transitional basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.3 percent at both Sept 30, June 30, 2017​

* PNC Financial Services Group - net interest margin increased to 2.91 percent for third quarter of 2017 compared with 2.84 percent for second quarter‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

