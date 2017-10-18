BRIEF-PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc:
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.90 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 revenue $216.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc - net interest income for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 was $173.2 million, compared to $106.6 million for Q2 of 2017