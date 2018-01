Jan 17 (Reuters) - Points International Ltd:

* POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. REPORTS STRONG PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD - 2017 GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE NEAR HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE

* POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD - EXPECTS TO DRIVE GROWTH OF 10% TO 20% IN GROSS PROFIT AND 20% TO 40% IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018