BRIEF-Points International Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.08

March 8 (Reuters) - Points International Ltd:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $87.7 MILLION VERSUS $82 MILLION

* 2018 ‍GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017 ​

* 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017

* ‍MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION​

* ‍ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018​

* ‍D'AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR