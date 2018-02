Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA :

* BZ WBK Chief Executive Officer Michał Gajewski says Poland’s third largest bank’s ambition is to improve results in 2018, when asked if the bank plans to increase its net profit as it did in 2017

* Gajewski says bank’s situation allows it to pay out a dividend in 2018, but refuses to give details.

