BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to buy controlling stake in Netia
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 4, 2017 / 4:35 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to buy controlling stake in Netia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat Sa says:

* Cyfrowy Polsat wants to buy controlling stake in telecom firm Netia;

* Cyfrowy wants to buy shares representing no more than 66 percent of votes at shareholders’ meetings

* Says Poland’s Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 agreed to sell shares representing 33 percent of votes minus one vote

* Plans to buy rest of shares through public tender offering

* Says to pay 5.77 zlotys ($1.63) per share to both Mennica and FIP 11, for total of 638.8 million zlotys Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5450 zlotys) (Reporting By Anna Koper; Editing by Susan Fenton)

