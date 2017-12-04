BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to buy controlling stake in Netia

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat Sa says:

* Cyfrowy Polsat wants to buy controlling stake in telecom firm Netia;

* Cyfrowy wants to buy shares representing no more than 66 percent of votes at shareholders’ meetings

* Says Poland’s Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 agreed to sell shares representing 33 percent of votes minus one vote

* Plans to buy rest of shares through public tender offering

* Says to pay 5.77 zlotys ($1.63) per share to both Mennica and FIP 11, for total of 638.8 million zlotys Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5450 zlotys) (Reporting By Anna Koper; Editing by Susan Fenton)