BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy says able to pay out dividend for 2017

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA:

* Handlowy Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Sikora says bank is able to pay out a dividend from 2017 net profit of 536 million zloty ($159 million)

* “At the end of 2017 we met all criteria regarding dividend payout without any limits, which allows us to maintain our long-term dividend policy,” Sikora told a news conference

* “The regulator does not recommend any dividend level, but the regulator’s policy is not to exceed previous year’s net profit in dividend payout,” Sikora said.

* “I would say that we are continuing a dividend policy, which allows us to pay out capital that we are unable to use up to the level recommended by the regulator,” he said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3691 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)