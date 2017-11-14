BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy sees no threats to its dividend policy

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA

* Poland’s Bank Handlowy chief executive Slawomir Sikora says he has no information that could threaten the bank’s long-term dividend policy

* Handlowy’s deputy CEO, Witold Zielinski, says the bank is able to pay out dividend, currently awaiting the regulator’s decision

* The bank’s long term policy assumes spending almost all profits on dividends

* In 2016 the bank spent on dividends 98 percent of its unconsolidated net profit (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Pawel Goraj)