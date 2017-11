Nov 13 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP)

* Poland’s top bank PKO BP is satisfied with its third-quarter net profit of 902 million zlotys ($248.28 million), the bank’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bartosz Drabikowski tells reporters

* “I think this is not the last such good quarter,” he says‍​ Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6330 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)