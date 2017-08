July 7 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA PKO BP:

* Poland's PKO BP says plans to issue bonds worth up to 750 million euros

* Bonds will be redeemed after 3 to 4 years

* Proceedings from the issue to be spent on ongoing bank's activity

* PKO plans eurobonds dual listing in Warsaw and Luxembourg.