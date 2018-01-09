BRIEF-Poland's PZU targets ROE above 22 pct in 2020

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:

* Poland’s biggest insurer PZU says in its updated strategy it plans to increase its ROE ratio to above 22 percent in 2020 from 14.9 percent in 2016

* PZU also says its banking arm will contribute to the group’s net profit more than 900 million zloty ($256.56 million) in 2020, up from 181 million zloty in 2016. PZU has stakes in Alior Bank and Bank Pekao SA

* PZU says to spend on dividends no less than 50 percent of consolidated yearly net profit. It may spend 80 percent if no major takeovers are conducted.