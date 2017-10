BRIEF-POLARIS ANNOUNCES ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH U.S. CONCRETE

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp:

* POLARIS ANNOUNCES ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH U.S. CONCRETE AND TERMINATION OF ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VULCAN MATERIALS

* IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF VULCAN ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, COMPANY PAID C$10 MILLION TO VULCAN AS A TERMINATION FEE​

* ‍U.S. CONCRETE HAS ADVANCED FUNDS FOR PAYMENT OF C$10 MILLION TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE PURSUANT TO VULCAN AGREEMENT

* ‍USCR ARRANGEMENT WILL BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONTINGENCY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: