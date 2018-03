Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polaris Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED 28 FEBRUARY 2018 WITH R7 RIGEL PTE. LTD.

* COMPANY HAS AGREED TO SELL, COMPANY‘S ENTIRE SHAREHOLDINGS IN ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, POLARIS TELECOM

* DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF S$6 MILLION