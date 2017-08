Aug 10 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces Q2 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $12.2 million

* Polaris Materials Corp - expectations for full year sales volumes has increased to 3.0 to 3.2 million tons

* Polaris Materials Corp - margin improvements are expected to continue through balance of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: