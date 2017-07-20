FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
July 20, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Polaris Q2 earnings per share $0.97

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* Polaris reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 sales $1.365 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.35 to $4.50

* Polaris Industries Inc - polaris raising full year sales guidance and narrowing its earnings per share outlook

* Polaris Industries Inc - ‍adjusted sales for full year 2017 expected in range of up 12 pct to 14 pct​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.43, revenue view $5.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

