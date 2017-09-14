FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PolarityTE enters securities purchase agreements for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-PolarityTE enters securities purchase agreements for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc

* PolarityTE announces $15.2 mln above market private placement for strategic scale-up of commercial product and development of the Polarity Platform pipeline

* PolarityTE Inc - ‍preferred stock shall be convertible into company’s common stock at a conversion price of $27.50 per share​

* PolarityTE Inc - ‍entered into securities purchase agreements with investors for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.