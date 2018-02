Feb 5 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc:

* POLARITYTE™ PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES ON CLINICAL USE OF SKINTE™: REGENERATION OF FULL-THICKNESS SKIN

* POLARITYTE INC - EXPECTS FINAL RESULTS FROM INITIAL CLINICAL APPLICATIONS OF SKINTE TO BE AVAILABLE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* POLARITYTE INC - ALSO EXPECTS TO RELEASE ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL DATA FROM ITS OSTEOTE BONE REGENERATION DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN Q1 OF 2018