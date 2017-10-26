BRIEF-Polish BZ WBK's core strategy is organic growth -CEO

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA

* CEO Michal Gajewski says lender’s core strategy is organic growth but it is also ready to analyse potential acquisitions

* “Our main strategy is organic growth, which does not exclude that we’ll be ...looking at what is happening in the market if there are attractive opportunities and then we will consider them,” Gajewski tells news conference

* Gajewski reiterates the bank’s ambition is to increase profit in 2017 after excluding the positive effect of the sale of shares in Visa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)