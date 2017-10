Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA:

* The supervisory board of Poland’s Bank BGZ BNP Paribas, a unit of France’s BNP Paribas, appointed Przemyslaw Gdanski, as chief executive officer

* Gdanski was a member of the management board of rival mBank from 2008 until 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)