Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pollard Banknote Ltd.:

* POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED ANNOUNCES $33.2 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD. - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 1.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF POLLARD BANKNOTE AT $18.45/SHARE

* POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD. - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS UNDER COMPANY'S CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS