BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's 2017 Preliminary Net Profit, Contract Sales Up

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS 2017 PRELIMINARY NET PROFIT UP 26.3 PERCENT Y/Y AT 15.7 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS ITS CONTRACT SALES IN 2017 UP 47.19 PERCENT Y/Y AT 309.2 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT WINS PROPERTY PROJECTS WORTH MORE THAN 50 BILLION YUAN WITH PARTNERS

* SAYS IT WINS PROPERTY PROJECT IN SYDNEY WORTH ABOUT A$22.5 MILLION THROUGH COOPERATION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DfBuGE; bit.ly/2r2wH6B; bit.ly/2AYLkaT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)