Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says its outstanding borrowing at 195.3 billion yuan ($29.66 billion) as of Sept 30, up from 112.2 billion yuan as of Dec 31, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kHFMi2

($1 = 6.5854 Chinese yuan renminbi)