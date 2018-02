Feb 2 (Reuters) - Polygiene Ab:

* NEW CFO IN POLYGIENE AB (PUBL)

* KRISTIAN POPULIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) IN POLYGIENE AB

* KRISTIAN POPULIN WILL TAKE OFFICE ON FEBRUARY 5, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)