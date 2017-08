June 19 (Reuters) - POLYGIENE AB:

* POLYGIENE STRIKES ALLIANCE WITH ECO TECH, MAJOR KOREAN MANUFACTURER OF WORK GLOVES

* ‍PARTNERSHIP WITH ECO TECH GIVES POLYGIENE A STRONG FOOTHOLD INTO A NEW MARKET CATEGORY -SAFER-TO-TOUCH, ANTIBACTERIAL WORK GLOVES

* THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ECO TECH AND POLYGIENE WAS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED AT A CEREMONY IN YANGJOO CITY, KOREA, ON JUNE 12, 2017​