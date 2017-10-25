FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PolyOne Corp reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $0.49 ‍​
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:06 AM / in a day

BRIEF-PolyOne Corp reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $0.49 ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp

* PolyOne Corp Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.49 ‍​

* PolyOne Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58‍​

* PolyOne Corp - qtrly revenue increased 10 percent to $818 million​‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $789.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PolyOne Corp - ‍plan to raise co’s annual dividend 60 percent cumulatively over next three years​

* PolyOne - in October, co declared qtrly cash dividend of $0.175/share on the common stock outstanding, representing 30 percent increase to qtrly cash dividend‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

