BRIEF-PolyOne Corp reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $0.49 ‍​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp
* PolyOne Corp Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.49
* PolyOne Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* PolyOne Corp - qtrly revenue increased 10 percent to $818 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $789.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PolyOne Corp - plan to raise co’s annual dividend 60 percent cumulatively over next three years
* PolyOne - in October, co declared qtrly cash dividend of $0.175/share on the common stock outstanding, representing 30 percent increase to qtrly cash dividend