Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pool Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RECORD 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $510.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.36 TO $5.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* EXCLUDING $0.28/DILUTED SHARE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND $0.24/DILUTED SHARE IMPACT OF ASU 2016-09, QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 15% OVER LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $479.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S