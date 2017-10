BRIEF-Pool Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pool Corp

* Pool Corporation reports record third quarter results and narrows 2017 earnings guidance range

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 sales $743.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $729.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.01 to $4.11 including items

* Pool Corp - ‍recent weather events negatively impacted Q3 2017 net sales by an estimated $4.0 million​

* Pool Corp - ‍recent weather events negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.02 in Q3 of 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S