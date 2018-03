BRIEF-Pool Re renews retrocession programme, expands to include cyber

March 1 (Reuters) -

* POOL RE- RENEWS RETROCESSION PROGRAMME WHICH EXTENDS COVER TO INCLUDE CYBER TERRORISM

* POOL RE- RENEWAL INCLUDE MATERIAL DAMAGE AND DIRECT BUSINESS INTERRUPTION (BI) CAUSED BY ACTS OF TERRORISM USING REMOTE DIGITAL INTERFERENCE

* THE RENEWED COVER, BROKERED BY GUY CARPENTER, HAS BEEN INCREASED BY 100 MLN STG TO 2.1 BLN STG AND HAS BEEN PLACED WITH AN EXPANDED PANEL NOW COMPRISING 47 REINSURERS, WITH MUNICH RE CONTINUING TO BE LARGEST MARKET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)