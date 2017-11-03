BRIEF-Pope Resources reports Q3 revenue $18.8 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware LP
* Pope Resources reports third quarter income of $1.7 million
* Q3 revenue $18.8 million
* Pope Resources A Delaware LP- expect our total 2017 harvest volume to be between 111 and 115 MMBF, including timber deed sales
* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - as a percentage of total harvest, volume sold to domestic markets in Q3 2017 decreased to 62% from 65% in Q3 2016
* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: