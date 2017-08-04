FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000
August 4, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware Lp

* Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000

* Q2 revenue $15.9 million

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP -reported net income attributable to unitholders of $158,000, or $0.03 per ownership unit for quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to unitholders $0.03 per ownership unit​

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - ‍expect our total 2017 harvest volume to be between 112 and 116 mmbf, including timber deed sales​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

