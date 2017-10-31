BRIEF-Popular Inc announces qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.19​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Popular Inc

* Popular, Inc. Announces third quarter financial results

* Popular Inc - ‍net income of $20.7 million for q3 of 2017, reflecting $79.4 million in hurricane-associated expenses and an income tax benefit of $20.0 million​

* Popular Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.19​

* Popular Inc qtrly ‍net interest income$378.2 million versus $374.5 million

* Popular Inc - ‍ while hurricane irma struck co’s operations in florida, neither co’s operations nor those of co’s clients in region were materially impacted​

* Popular-By third week of Oct, debit and credit card purchase activity from clients stood at about 55% to 65% when compared to pre-hurricane activity​

* Popular- sees Q4 revenues further negatively impacted in amount representing additional $5 million - $20 million from Q3,excluding impact on valuation of MSRS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)