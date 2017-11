Nov 21 (Reuters) - ‍Portea Medica‍l

* Portea Medical raises US$26 million in series c funding​ Source text: [Portea Medical, India’s leading consumer healthcare brand, today announced Series C funding of US$26 million led by new investors Sabre Partners and MEMG CDC. Portea’s existing investors Accel, International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in this round]