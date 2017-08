Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of biologics license application for Andexxa (andexanet alfa)

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍resubmission includes supplemental information primarily related to manufacturing, as requested by FDA​

* Portola pharmaceuticals - ‍resubmitted biologics license application to center for biologics evaluation and research of U.S. FDA for Andexxa​