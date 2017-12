Dec 22 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - U.S. FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ANDEXXA (ANDEXANET ALFA) BY 90 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: