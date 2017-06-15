FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
June 15, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies

* Interim results demonstrated evidence of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies

* A complete response was seen in first R/R peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) patient evaluated in study

* Results also showed that Cerdulatinib was generally well-tolerated in the heavily pre-treated patients

* Anticipate an update on ongoing study on Cerdulatinib and a decision regarding future development by end of 2017

* Reduction in doseage resulted in an improved PK and safety profile without compromising clinical activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

