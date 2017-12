BRIEF-Portola Provides Update On European Marketing Authorization Application For Betrixaban

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR BETRIXABAN

* CHMP OF EMA HAS REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATED TO MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR BETRIXABAN

* CHMP OF EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY REQUESTED MORE INFORMATION RELATED TO MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR BETRIXABAN

* PORTOLA PHARMA SAYS CHMP HAS PROVIDED DAY 195 LOOI TO CO WITH REQUEST FOR RESPONSES DURING NEXT AVAILABLE SUBMISSION WINDOW OF JAN 23, 2018

* EXPECTS CHMP TO ISSUE AN OPINION ON BETRIXABAN LATER IN Q1 OF 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: