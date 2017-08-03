FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Post Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.93
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post holdings reports results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.93

* Q3 sales $1.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Post Holdings Inc - management expects fiscal 2017 capital expenditures, inclusive of Weetabix, to range between $200-$220 million

* Says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $140 million-$160 million

* Post Holdings Inc - updated its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA range to be between $975-$990 million, inclusive of Weetabix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.