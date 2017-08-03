FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.93
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.93

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post holdings reports results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.93

* Q3 sales $1.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Post Holdings Inc - management expects fiscal 2017 capital expenditures, inclusive of Weetabix, to range between $200-$220 million

* Says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $140 million-$160 million

* Post Holdings Inc - updated its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA range to be between $975-$990 million, inclusive of Weetabix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.