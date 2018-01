Jan 10 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 3.75% SERIES B CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND DECLARES DIVIDEND ON SERIES B AND SERIES C CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* POST HOLDINGS INC - REDEMPTION DATE OF SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: