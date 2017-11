Nov 28 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* POST HOLDINGS INC - ‍INTENDS TO COMMENCE A PRIVATE OFFERING TO ELIGIBLE PURCHASER OF $1,000.0 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* POST HOLDINGS INC- ‍TO USE PROCEEDS TO FINANCE REDEMPTION OF 6% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022, A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FOR PENDING DEAL WITH BOB EVANS FARMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: