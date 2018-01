BRIEF-Post Holdings To Explore Strategic Alternatives For Private Brands

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESSES; ACQUISITION OF BOB EVANS FARMS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON JANUARY 12; ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

* POST HOLDINGS INC - ‍JIM DWYER TO LEAD PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; MIKE TOWNSLEY TO LEAD REFRIGERATED RETAIL; MARK WESTPHAL TO LEAD FOODSERVICE​

* POST HOLDINGS - PLANS TO EXPLORE ALTERNATIVES FOR PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESSES, INCLUDING IPO, PRIVATE EQUITY PLACEMENT

* POST HOLDINGS - ALTERNATIVES FOR PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESSES COULD ALSO INCLUDE SALE OF BUSINESSES OR STRATEGIC COMBINATION