BRIEF-Poste Italiane CEO says "all options open" on partnership with Anima
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Poste Italiane CEO says "all options open" on partnership with Anima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane:

* CEO Matteo Del Fante says “all options are open” when asked about future of partnership with Anima Holding

* CFO Roberto Giacchi says H1 deposits rose to 54.6 billion euros from 48 billion euros in H1 2016

* Giacchi says group remains extremely focused on asset management business

* CFO says H1 total sales of Mail&Parcel division fell 1.4 percent versus same period of last year

* Del Fante says bank payments provider SIA will play important role as technological partner, does not answer question about possible increase of Poste’s stake in SIA

* Del Fante says Poste Italiane has booked additional provisions of 65 million euros for real estate funds, does not see need to do more in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

