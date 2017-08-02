FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* Press release - postmedia announces the sale of islington printing facility

* Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - net proceeds from sale will be used for debt repayment.

* Says Postmedia will enter into a lease for a portion of property for a period of up to ten years

* Deal for $30.5 million

* Postmedia Network Canada-Postmedia Network Inc entered agreement with Rice Group to sell real estate property at 2250 Islington Avenue Toronto, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.