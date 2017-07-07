FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Postmedia Network Canada Q3 earnings per share C$0.14
July 7, 2017 / 4:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Postmedia Network Canada Q3 earnings per share C$0.14

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp:

* Postmedia reports third quarter results

* Revenue for quarter was $194.0 million as compared to $218.3 million in prior year

* To continue identify, undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives in effort to address revenue declination in legacy print business​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars

* During 3 & 9 month ended May 31, implemented initiatives expected to result in $14 million & $75 million net annualized cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

